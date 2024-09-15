PAID Network Price Hits $0.0541 on Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One PAID Network token can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $23.16 million and approximately $8,184.21 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.05295078 USD and is up 17.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $22,916.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

