Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $210.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $211.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

