Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1484 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

