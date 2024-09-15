Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 49,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at $903,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $89,725. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OXBR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.34. 4,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,874. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

