Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,507 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

FANG opened at $172.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

