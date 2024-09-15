OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Up 111.8% in August

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OMVKY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 13,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,346. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

