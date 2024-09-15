Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Update

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a report on Sunday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
OPOF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 1,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
