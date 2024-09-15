Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Invests $2.16 Million in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned 2.12% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYMU. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel bought a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Get BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS HYMU opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0832 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.