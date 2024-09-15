Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $21,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,563 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,354,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5,430.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 227,656 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,394,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,007,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.90. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.