Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,914,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 316,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

