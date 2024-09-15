Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.79 and last traded at $51.77. Approximately 3,381,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 8,521,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.