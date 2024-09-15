Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 6,994 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $42.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

