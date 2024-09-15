Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned 0.12% of Diodes worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Diodes by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 2.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 5.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Diodes by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $70,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,921. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of DIOD opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.32. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

