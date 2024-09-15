Notcoin Price Tops $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $797.92 million and approximately $72.21 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,423,008 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,423,008.2429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00792347 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $93,723,255.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

