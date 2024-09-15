NiSource (NYSE:NI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of NI stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

