Nia Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK opened at $262.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.85 and a 200 day moving average of $270.85. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

