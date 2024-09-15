Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.71.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 195,519 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

