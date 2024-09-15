NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $4.80 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.25 or 0.00007052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and $119.01 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,210,367,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,129,637,414 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,210,187,087 with 1,129,301,208 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.22238959 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 449 active market(s) with $195,614,339.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

