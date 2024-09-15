Nano Price Reaches $0.88 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001462 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $116.64 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,881.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.38 or 0.00535027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00107378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00284339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00030262 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00032385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00079538 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

