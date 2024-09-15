Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) Short Interest Down 29.2% in August

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 764,800 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Up 30.2 %

Shares of NNE traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. 4,732,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,215. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.15.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.