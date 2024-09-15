Mystic Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVX opened at $140.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.73. The company has a market capitalization of $257.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

