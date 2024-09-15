Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mullen Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.22.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

MTL opened at C$14.11 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$12.47 and a twelve month high of C$15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.84.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of C$495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$490.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.3508103 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 62.69%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

