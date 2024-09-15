Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stake Decreased by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC owned about 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,359,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,618,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after buying an additional 2,729,382 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,849,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,496,000 after buying an additional 1,855,637 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,900 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 44.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,094,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after acquiring an additional 641,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $70.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $72.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $3,047,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,311 shares in the company, valued at $85,631,784.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $3,047,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,631,784.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

