Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,402,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,220,537 shares of company stock valued at $44,784,070. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after acquiring an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.