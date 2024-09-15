Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,300 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,223.0 days.

Monex Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNXBF remained flat at $4.34 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. Monex Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

About Monex Group

Monex Group, Inc, an online financial institution, provides retail online brokerage services in Japan, the United States, China, and Australia. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, M&A advisory, and cryptocurrency exchange services; investment and trading, and investment education services; asset building and management services; custodial trust service; private banking services for high net worth clients; investment advisory services; management and utilization services for genomic, medical, and healthcare data; and education and childcare services.

