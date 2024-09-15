Monero (XMR) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Monero has a market cap of $3.13 billion and $44.93 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $169.72 or 0.00282945 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,983.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00544804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00107625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00030628 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00079776 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.