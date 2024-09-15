Mirror Protocol Price Tops $0.0140 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $53,840.94 worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic assets that track the price of real-world assets. It was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs. Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets on its platform, allowing users to gain exposure to real-world assets without actually owning them. The platform also allows users to participate in governance and liquidity provision by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

