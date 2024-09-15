Mina (MINA) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. Mina has a market cap of $508.45 million and $7.79 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000729 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,185,972,354 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,263,864 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,185,803,918.8400393 with 1,156,897,763.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.43896428 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $13,273,904.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

