Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, an increase of 133.4% from the August 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MLR opened at $58.05 on Friday. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.45 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

