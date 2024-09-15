Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:MSBIP)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:MSBIP opened at $25.33 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.
About Midland States Bancorp
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Midland States Bancorp
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.