Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $169.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.15.

MAA opened at $166.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $1,286,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

