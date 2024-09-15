MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.50

Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.49, with a volume of 300946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDA shares. Cormark increased their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on MDA Space and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.81.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.09. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of C$242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.9801718 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MDA Space news, Director Brendan Paddick purchased 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,600.00. In other MDA Space news, Director Brendan Paddick purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,016,600.00. Also, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total transaction of C$347,017.50. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

