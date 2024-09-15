Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107,845 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $164,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM opened at $520.68 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $541.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.69. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

