Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Receives C$30.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFI. CIBC lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$21.88 on Tuesday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$21.15 and a 12 month high of C$28.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 243.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Maple Leaf Foods had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.4796531 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 977.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maple Leaf Foods

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total value of C$55,198.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total value of C$55,198.00. Also, Senior Officer Iain William Stewart sold 5,000 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00. Company insiders own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

