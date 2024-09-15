Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.09.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.