MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.78

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$19.78 and last traded at C$19.67, with a volume of 164584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 28.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

