Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,285 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.9% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 1.4 %

Intuit stock opened at $655.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $636.63 and its 200 day moving average is $631.75.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

