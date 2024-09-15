Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.010-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$735.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.2 million. Lovesac also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.01-$1.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $408.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.90.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.20 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $442,990.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

