LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Up 572.2% in August

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 572.2% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NXCLF remained flat at $1.11 during midday trading on Friday. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $54.39 million during the quarter.

About LIFULL Co.,Ltd.

LIFULL Co,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggests new lifestyles to people in Japan based on the refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move, which provides rankings and reviews of moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website.

