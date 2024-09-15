Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the August 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kyocera Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KYOCY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,684. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Kyocera will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

