Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Up 42.5% in August

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kuke Music Stock Performance

Shares of Kuke Music stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 1,356,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,516. Kuke Music has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

