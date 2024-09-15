Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance

OTCMKTS VOPKY opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. Koninklijke Vopak has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Koninklijke Vopak alerts:

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Vopak had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.