KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 957,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KLA Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $18.22 on Friday, reaching $751.50. The company had a trading volume of 586,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,902. KLA has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $785.10 and its 200-day moving average is $753.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.