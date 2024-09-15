JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 555 ($7.26) and last traded at GBX 552 ($7.22). 760,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,164,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($7.14).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 559.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 557.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,643.68%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.