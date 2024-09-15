JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $27.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered CNX Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

CNX opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $28.23.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,794.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $97,200,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,699,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,890,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,780,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,276,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,107,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 901,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,917,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.