John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Update

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,000 shares, an increase of 154.7% from the August 15th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average is $99.59. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.10.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $269.57 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 218.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

