Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Update

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Jiuzi Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JZXN opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. Jiuzi has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $67.60.
Jiuzi Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jiuzi
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.