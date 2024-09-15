Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Update

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jiuzi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JZXN opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. Jiuzi has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Jiuzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People’s Republic of China. It provides corporate investment consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.