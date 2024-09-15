Jito (JTO) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Jito (JTO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Jito has a market capitalization of $230.15 million and approximately $17.88 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jito has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Jito Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 126,621,742.2 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.04216348 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $18,451,662.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

