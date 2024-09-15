Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 23,500 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$329,000.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 27,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$397,936.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.79.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of C$256.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.55.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

