Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Short Interest Update

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Janover Price Performance

JNVR remained flat at $0.51 during midday trading on Friday. 6,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,249. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.41. Janover has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

Get Janover alerts:

Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Janover had a negative return on equity of 86.05% and a negative net margin of 253.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janover

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janover stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janover Inc. ( NASDAQ:JNVR Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Janover at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.